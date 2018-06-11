Ronald J. Dalgo, Sr. age 68 of Evergreen

Funeral services for Ronald J. Dalgo, Sr. of Evergreen will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018 beginning at 11am at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Visitation will begin Monday, June 11, 2018 at 8am until 11am at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Burial & military honors will be held at Bayou Rouge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Ronald J. Dalgo, Sr., age 68, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 at his home in Evergreen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Lucille Dalgo; sisters, Virginia Bryant, Azame Badeaux, Lucille Guillot, & Ona Dalgo; brothers, Wiltz Dalgo, Milton Dalgo, Joseph Dalgo, Sr., Marshall Dalgo, & Louis Dalgo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Julie R. Dalgo of Evergreen; sons, Ronald Dalgo, II of Madawaska, Maine; Charles (Mary) Dalgo of Luling; Nicholas (Melissa) Dalgo of Lafayette; grandchildren, Landon Smith, Carlie Dalgo, Rylee Dalgo, Keedan Dalgo, Peyton Dalgo, Olivia Dalgo, & Skylar Dalgo; sisters, Ollie Kern, Mamie Juneau, & Janette Mills; brother, Peter Dalgo; and wonderful service dog & grandpuppy, Marshall.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Charles Dalgo, Nicholas Dalgo, Landon Dalgo, Peter Dalgo, Ralph Roland, & Dennis Williams, Jr.; and honorary pallbearer will be Peyton Dalgo.