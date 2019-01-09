A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Ronald James Jeansonne will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Jeansonne served as history teacher at Marksville Middle School and part of the Marksville High football coaching staff for many years.

Ronald James Jeansonne , age 70, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Valley View Health Care Facility. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey and Elise Desselle Jeansonne; one brother, Wayne Jeansonne.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Louise Couvillion Jeansonne of Marksville; two daughters, Hope Gagnard and husband Craig of Marksville, Jamie Jeansonne and husband Martin of Broussard; one brother, Gerard Jeansonne and wife Gale of Marksville; one sister, Pam Michon and husband Ken of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Luke Gagnard, Lindsey Elise Gagnard, Lawson Gagnard and Logan Jeansonne.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in the Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

A rosary will be recited by Father Dutch Voltz at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lee Couvillion, Jr., Martin Jeansonne, Jr., Craig Gagnard, Luke Gagnard, Lawson Gagnard and Logan Jeansonne.