Ronald Johnson, Jr., Bunkie

Ronald James Johnson Jr. was born to Ronald and Sandra Johnson on November 23, 1992 in Louisville, KY. At an early age, he enjoyed interests and cultivated talents in piano, guitar, martial arts, boxing, gaming, wrestling and later cooking. Educated mostly in Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, KY, he later graduated from Bunkie High School in 2011 after moving to Louisiana. He was previously employed at Walmart and was an employee of Outlaw’s BBQ at the time of his death. Ronald passed away at his residence on December 30, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Ronald (Tammy) Johnson Sr of Marksville, LA, sister Rhonda Johnson of Alexandria, LA, uncles, grandfather Chester (Eddie) Johnson of Louisville, KY, uncles, Frederick Johnson and Reginald Johnson of Louisville, KY, James Reynolds Jr. of Louisville, KY, aunts, Deborah Cummings of Louisville as well as a host of beloved cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Johnson of Louisville, KY, both maternal grandparents, James and Virginia Reynolds of Louisville, KY and his paternal grandmother Marjorie Johnson of Louisville, KY and a close grand-uncle Hillmon Evans of Louisville, KY.

Visitation will begin at 9:00pm until 11:00am on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Starlight Baptist Church in Marksville and the funeral will start shortly at 11:00 am.