Ronald Joseph Saucier, 66, former resident of Mansura

Ronald Joseph Saucier, Sr. Ronald Joseph Saucier, Sr. passed away at his home in Lee's Summit, MO on December 23, 2018 at the age of 66.

Ronald was born to William and Genevieve Saucier in New Orleans, LA. Thereafter the family moved to Mansura, LA where he attended public school and graduated from Mansura High School in 1969.

Ronald is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Robynn, of Greenwood, MO; two sisters, Faye Laborde and Lisa (Billy) Laird of Mansura, LA; brother, Dwight, of Simmesport, LA; two sons, Ronald Jr., of Pleasant Hill, MO and Dwayne (Jenna), with three grandchildren, all of Lee's Summit, MO; and step-daughter, Memory Byers and two step-grandchildren, all of Raytown, MO.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Ronald, who was a Vietnam Veteran. The services will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 with visitation from 11-12:30pm, and service at 12:30pm, with military honors to follow. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.