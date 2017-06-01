Ronald Lemoine, age 72, of Mansura

Ronald Lemoine

MANSURA - Funeral services for Ronald Lemoine of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Monday, June 5, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. that evening. Visitation will resume that Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Ronald Lemoine, age 72, passed away at the Cornerstone Hospital of Bossier City on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. He was born on July 21, 1944.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lemoine; parents, Eddie and Martha Lemoine, Sr.; son, Ronald Christopher Lemoine; and brothers, Raymond Lemoine and Richard Lemoine.

He is survived by his children, Darren Edward (Ashley) Lemoine of Mansura and Brandi (Patrick) Coco of Natchitoches; daughter-in-law, Susan Lemoine of Mansura; grandchildren, Ryan Lemoine, Blake Lemoine, Katherin Lemoine, Bella Lemoine, Elliott Coco, and Miles Coco; and brothers, Bert James Lemoine of Mansura and Eddie Paul Lemoine, Jr. of Plaucheville.