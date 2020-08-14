Ronald Tassin, 69, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Ronald Tassin of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s #2 Catholic Cemetery.

Ronald Tassin, age 69, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Samuel Paul Lyles of Cottonport; sister, Sharon (Roderick) Lemoine of Covington; and grandchildren, India Lyles and Evangeline Lyles.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Tassin; son, William Lyles; and parents, Joseph & Olive Tassin.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until time of service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonport.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.