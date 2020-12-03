Rondrikus Fulton, 44, Bunkie

On Monday, November 30, Rondrikus Fulton, 44 of Bunkie, died at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria. He was born July 30, 1976. At an early age, Rondrikus accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized by the late Calvin Lucas at Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Bunkie.

Rondrikus attended Bunkie High and was a member of the track team. He was employed in the oil and gas industry and worked as a caterer for many years. Cooking was one of his many passions.

Rondrikus "Ron" was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy Fulton, Sr. and Wilma Celestine Fulton; paternal grandmother, Mattie Bazile and first cousin, Dondrey Williams.

Survivors include his children-Shehava, Carmello, Rakita, Riya and R'Mani; parents, Kenneth and Ronica Gorrell and Greg, Sr. and Natalie Bazile and siblings, Terrance, Kione, Dracus, Ashley, Greg, Jr., Alisha and Jessica.