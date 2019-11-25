Rosa Lee Wells, age 72, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Rosa Lee Wells were held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First St. Joseph Baptist Church of Bunkie with Rev. Freddie L. Johnson officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Rosa Lee Wells was born on May 1, 1947 to the late Carrie Smith and Earl Washington. She departed this life on November 19, 2019 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center in Bunkie. Rosa Lee accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. A.J. Williams, then pastor of Plymouth Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Morrow, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Smith and Earl Washington; her husband, Napoleon "Jake" Wells; her sons, Tommy Lee Wells, Ronnie Lee Washington and August "June" Jones, Jr.; her sisters, Nellie "See" Washington and Ruby Lewis and her brother, Darrel Washington.

Rosa Lee is survived by her son, Nathaniel Wells of Bunkie; her sister, Terry Ann Dupree of New Orleans; nine grandchildren whom she loved so dearly and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers were Courtney Lewis, Vincent Landry, Antonio Lewis, Quentin Lewis, Jerry Landry and Vidale Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers were Nathaniel Wells, Jakeilon Green, Troy Scott, Patrick Lewis, Natharius Lazard, Michael Coates, Ricky Lewis and Daniel Lewis.