Rosalie Collette Torina, age 89, of Woodside

Rosalie Collette Torina

Simmesport - A Mass of Christian Burial were at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 for Ms. Rosalie Collette Torina at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Reverend Paul Kunnumpuram officiating the Mass. Burial was held at the Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Simmesport. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Ms. Rosalie, age 89 and a resident of Woodside, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlo Joseph Torina; parents, Sam Collette and Tena Guarina; brother, Tony Collette; and step-mother, Virginia Collette.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Maria Torina; and sister, Frances “Fran” Hagan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Rosalie's caregivers, Sadi Johnson, Janet Leger and Marie Simms for their compassion during her time of need. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.