Rose Kimball, 94, Mansura

Funeral services are currently pending for Rose Chatelain Kimball.

Momma Rose, as she was affectionally known by many, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care in Mansura. She was 94 years old and the last surviving member of the Leon Chatelain family. She was born and raised in the Petite Cotes. Rose loved her hometown of Mansura and was very proud of her French Heritage. Upon her 1944 graduation from Mansura High School, she did what many of her generations did; “va travailler un ville” or “to work.” In New Orleans, she worked in retail at several of the iconic department stores of the time, Maison Blanche, Goudchaux’s, and D.H. Holmes. She stayed in retail for most of her working life. In her later years, she became a childcare giver until her retirement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, G. Paul Kimball (Brenda) of Shreveport and daughter, Marilyn Kimball Deshotel (Conrad) of Mansura; three grandsons, Matthew Kimball of Shreveport, Brian Deshotel of New Orleans, and Teddy Deshotel (Amanda) of Mansura; one granddaughter, Molly Kimball of Tampa, FL; two great-grandsons, Dustin Deshotel (Lauren) of Mansura and Gavin Deshotel of Ruston; great-great-grandson, Easton and step-great-great-granddaughter, Lillian, both of Mansura.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: G. Paul Kimball, Teddy Deshotel, Brian Deshotel, Matthew Kimball, Gavin Deshotel, and Dustin Deshotel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon “Bebe” Chatelain and Anna Chatelain; two brothers, Calvin and Lamie; and three sisters, Joyce, Ann, and Georgette.