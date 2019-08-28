Rose Marie Carmouche, age 83, of Marksville

Funeral Services for Rose Marie Carmouche of Marksville will begin at 11:00am on Thursday August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marksville with Fr. Daniel Hart officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph No. 2 Cemetery in Marksville.

Rose Carmouche, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia St. Romain (Clyde), Debra Carmouche Gaspard, and Sherole Beeche (Tracy); sons, Jimmy Carmouche, Jr. (Debbie), Bruce Carmouche (Lula), Wayne Carmouche (Brenda), and Michael Carmouche. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Paul Carmouche; daughters, Peggy Carmouche Voiselle, and Roseanna Carmouche Craig; parents, Clifford and Eunice Bordelon Dauzat; grandchildren, Christopher Carmouche, Bruce “Toto” Carmouche, and Laken Vercher.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm and will continue all night until 10:45am on Thursday morning at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.