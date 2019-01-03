A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Rose Normand Aymond on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Entombment will be in the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. and resume on Friday, January 4, 2019 fro, 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Rose Normand Aymond, age 92, of Bunkie, passed away at a relative's home on Monday, December 31, 2018. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was a retired telephone operator with South Central Bell. She loved line dancing with her line-dancing group. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Aymond and her son, Kenneth Aymond.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Leduc and husband, Alcid, of Westlake; her son, Gerald Aymond of Hessmer; her four grandchildren, Roxanne Fontenot, Stephanie Havard, Samantha Lachney and Courtney Dauzat; her five great grandchildren, Gabrielle Veillon, Kenidi Fontenot, Madisyn Havard, Brendon Havard and Destine Daigrepont and two great, great grandchildren, Gage Dyson and Carter Daigrepont.