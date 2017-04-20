Roseanna Marie Craig, age 65, of Centerpoint

Roseanna Marie Craig

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Roseanna Craig will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with the Revs. James White and Gary Wiley officiating. Interment will follow in Voiselle Cemetery, Pineville, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 4 p.m. until time of service Monday.

Mrs. Craig, age 65, of Centerpoint, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in her residence. Born on December 18, 1951, Rose was a member of Crossroads New Life Tabernacle, Deville. She was a homemaker and a former CNA. She had a zest for life and was an awesome mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rose was a very skilled and accomplished game player. she was known as the “Yahtzee Queen” and she also loved Rummy, Boo-Ray, UNO and Phase 10. She was an avid fisherman and crabber and loved garage sales. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and bringing candy to her grand kids and great grand kids.

Mrs. Craig is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, James L. Craig; her father, Jimmy M. Carmouche, Sr.; and her sister, Peggy Voiselle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Rose Dauzat Carmouche of Marksville; her daughters, Sissy (Charles) Viviano of Pineville, Cynthia “Coonie” (Ray) Brumley of Centerpoint; her sons, Kevin James (Lynn) Craig, Sr. of Pineville, Jimmy Mitchell (Monica) Craig of Creola; her sisters, Debra Gaspard of Pineville, Pat (Clyde) St. Romain of Marksville, Sherole (Tracy) Beech of Pineville; her brothers, Wayne (Brenda) Carmouche of Hessmer, Michael Carmouche of Portland, Oregon, Bruce (Lula) Carmouche of Hessmer, Jimmy (Debbie) Carmouche, Jr. of Hessmer; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one expectant great-great grandchild; and her loving church family at Crossroads New Life Tabernacle.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Courtland Normand, Chad Normand, Austin Normand, Chris Littleton, Kanhean Craig, Cameron Craig, Dylan Viviano, Charles Viviano, Jr., Bubba Craig and Wayne Crawford

