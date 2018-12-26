Rosetta Augustine Pate, age 48, of Baton Rouge

Rosetta Augustine Pate, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell Augustine, Jr. & Alberta Tanner Augustine; sister, Natasha Augustine Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memory her husband, Clifford Pate of Baton Rouge; her children, Chelsea Augustine, Miracle Phillips, & Chauncey Augustine Phillips all of Baton Rouge; brothers, Bradley (Tuwanda) Augustine of Baton Rouge and Desmond Pierre of Simmesport. She is also survived by aunts, Verlie Pierre of Moreauville and Mary Blackman of Mansura; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.