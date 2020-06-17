Roxanne Pepis, 49, Bunkie

Funeral services for Roxanne Pepis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Pepis, age 49 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

Roxanne worked in law enforcement for 22 years. She loved LSU and her greatest moment was when LSU beat Alabama this past year. All her nieces, nephews and godchildren were the loves of her life.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Carmouche.

Survivors include her husband of 4 years, George Pepis of Bunkie; her mother, Sherry Riche’ Guillory of Bunkie; her brother, Fred Carmouche and wife Melinda of Bunkie; her precious chihuahua Sassy; her nieces Emily, Laken and Anna; her nephews, Taylor and Jordan; godmother, Judy Mayeux; aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, and many, many friends.

Friends may visit on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the Lone Pine Assembly of God Church.