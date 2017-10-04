Roy Allen Franks, age 82, of Evergreen

Roy Allen Franks

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Roy Allen Franks will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Bunkie with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Cane Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mr. Franks, age 82, of Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria. Born on August 25, 1935, he was a retired cattleman and farmer. He loved visiting with friends and talking about the days of old. Many will remember and miss waving to him when he lived at his apartment in Evergreen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Blackford and Matilda “Pinky” Duke Franks and his two brothers, Jake “Joe” Franks and John “Warner” Franks.

He is survived by five nieces, Barbara Gunter of Evergreen, Judy (Riley) Kimbrall of Baton Rouge, Connie Fontanille of Evergreen, Brenda (David) Ducote of Bunkie and Earline (Larry) Martin of Bordelonville; and a nephew, Gary Franks of Port Barre.