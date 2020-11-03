Roy Francois, 79, Cottonport

Funeral service for Roy Joseph Francois of Cottonport are currently pending.

Roy, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Roy Joseph Francois was employed as a machine mechanic and had been retired for twenty years. He also served in the U.S. Army for six years. He was an avid outdoorsman. Some of his hobbies included rabbit hunting, squirrel hunting and fishing. His favorite part about hunting was going to the woods on his ATV side-by-side with his beagle dogs to run rabbits.

He adored and spoiled his two grandchildren and loved spending time with them. They will miss him dearly and will never forget him. He loved and lived for his family and he will always live on in our hearts. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Juneau Francois of Cottonport; son, Scott Francois of Cottonport; daughter, Jill Francois (Mark) Daigrepont of Plaucheville; two grandchildren, Caden and Cara Daigrepont of Plaucheville. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Alice Francois; brothers, Jerry Francois and Coral Francois; nephew, Jacque Francois. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.