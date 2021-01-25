Roy Gauthier, 68, Marksville

Memorial services for Roy Simmons Gauthier of Marksville will be held on a future date.

Roy S. Gauthier, age 68, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home in Marksville. Roy was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Dianne Esta of Marksville; sisters, Shirley (David) Marcotte of Marksville, Darlene (Garnett) Lee of Mansura, and Rita Louise Dauzat of Marksville; brothers, Adrian (Virginia) Gauthier of Marksville, Danny (Carol) Gauthier of Fifthward, and Leon (Peggy) Gauthier of Hessmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford “Butch” & Rita Gauthier; sisters, Flora G. Normand, Margaret Gauthier, and Faye Marie Hines.