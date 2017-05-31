Roy Laborde, Sr., age 79, of Cottonport

Roy Laborde, Sr.

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Roy Laborde, Sr. of Mansura will be held on Friday, June 2,2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will commence at St. Mary's #2 Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Roy Laborde Sr. age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on March 12, 1938.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Martha St. Romain of Metairie; and grandson, Brandon Laborde of Henderson.