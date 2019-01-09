Funeral services for Ruby Nell Dauzat will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 in chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Bro. Steve Mayeaux officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday 8 a.m. until time of service.

Ruby Nell Dauzat,72, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Hessmer Nursing Home.

The most important thing in Ruby’s life was her faith. She attended the Pentecostal Church in Marksville. She was devoted to her family. Ruby will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dauzat her parents, Dennis Carmouche and Gloria Dupuy Carmouche.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Melissa Mayeux, Wesley Dupuy, Gregory Dupuy and Chauncy Dauzat; her stepchildren, Isreal Dauzat and Cynthia Lamartiniere; her grandchildren, Isaiah Mayeux, Israel Mayeux and Sherry Dupuy; numerous step grandchildren; her three sisters, Jeanella Vaughn, Bunny Ramos and Judy Ponthieux.