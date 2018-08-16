Ruby Zimmer Bordelon, age 97, of Mansura

Ruby Zimmer Bordelon

HESSMER - Funeral services for Ruby Zimmer Bordelon of Mansura will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Saturday, August 18, 2018 beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating the mass. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura that morning from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 97, passed away peacefully at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 surrounded by her family. Born on May 9, 1921, Mrs. Ruby will be remembered as an amazing homemaker, a wonderful wife of 69 years, an awesome mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will also be remembered for the love of her family and her delicious Sunday dinners, where family and friends gathered. She could light up a room with her beautiful blue eyes and her smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband Byron Bordelon; daughter, Myra Pollard; granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Pollard; and brother, Alton Zimmer. She is survived by her children, Nelson Bordelon, Ramley (Nancy) Bordelon, Barbara (Angelo) Loukadakis; grandchildren, Bret (Mary) Pollard, Bryan Pollard, Brady Pollard, Brock (Layla) Pollard, Lanson (Christin) Bordelon, Lily (Pete) Harris, Evan Loukadakis, Megan (Nicholas) Kimble, Zach (Jane) Bordelon, Kelly (Johnaton) Dupuis, Robbie (Ashley) MaGee, Terri Lynn (Chris) Nicholas and Jason (Trisha) Bordelon; her 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Pollard; sister-in-law, Mildred Ferry.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Lanson Bordelon, Evan Loukadakis, Drake Pollard, Cameron Pollard, Cody Pollard, Zach Bordelon and Jason Bordelon.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hessmer Nursing Home staff and the wonderful care that gave to their loved one, Mrs Ruby.