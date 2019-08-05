A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Rudolph Joseph “Rudy” Ponthieux, Sr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Rusty Rabalais, celebrant. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph II Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Rudolph Joseph “Rudy” Ponthieux, Sr., age 85 of Marksville, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:58 A.M.

Mr. Ponthieux owned and operated Rudy’s Refrigeration for over 50 years. Rudy was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church while serving as an Usher and an active member with the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years. In his past time, Rudy enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid duck hunter. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Rita Dauzat Ponthieux of Marksville, daughters, Donna (Ray) Lucas of Marksville, Laura (Brad) Poret of Baton Rouge, siblings, Haven Ponthieux of Marksville, Dorothy (Clisten) Guillory of Hessmer, Norma (Marion) St. Romain of Marksville, Jane Normand of Hessmer, grandchildren, Nicole Lucas Belt, Steven Lucas, Ryan Lucas, Joe Poret and Tucker Poret. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Rudy was preceded in death by his son, Rudolph Joseph Ponthieux, Jr., parents, Joe and Fredna Dauzat Ponthieux and brothers, Walter and Harold Ponthieux.

The Ponthieux Family has requested that a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until shortly before the time of Mass. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Monday evening.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Steven Lucas, Ryan Lucas, Tucker Poret, Alec Belt, Gage Bordelon and Brad Poret.

