Rudy Smith, 65, Marksville

Funeral Services for Rudy Clayton Smith will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. David Wilson, officiating. Burial will follow in Deville Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Rudy Clayton Smith, age 65 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his companion of 17 years, Sandra Jones of Marksville, son, James Albert Smith of Grayson, siblings, Mickey (Missy) Deville of Deville, Bo Smith of Denhan Springs, Mike (Sheila) Ebey of Katy, TX., Dewayne (Cathy) Ebey of Baton Rouge, Charlene Dupont of Dupont, Bonnie Coke of Center Point, Harriet (Bobby) Cloud-Gauthier of Marksville, Frieda (Eric) McAllister of Denham Springs, Carla Brown of Walker and Stephanie (Joey) Dodge of Effie. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Smith and Bettie Ebey Deville, infant son, Steven Dewayne Smith, step-parents, Albert Ray Deville and Telia Luno and brothers, Albert “Bud” Deville, Thomas Smith and Freddy Smith

The Smith Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.