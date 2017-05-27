Ruffie Coco, age 97, of Mansura

Ruffie Coco

MANSURA _ Funeral services for Ruffie Coco of Mansura will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. and will resume Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Ruffie Coco, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Hessmer Nursing Home. She was born on January 30, 1920.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Lloyd Coco; husband, Napoleon A. Coco; parents, Clarence and Loreana Brooks Francois; sisters, Lessie Berzat, Effie Warmack, Bessie Francois, and Virginia Gardner; and brothers, Will Francois, Roy Francois, and Malcolm Francois.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lionel P. (Deloris) Coco of Los Angeles, California, Mildred F. (Glenn) Fontenot of Riverside, California, Beverly R. (John) Johnson of Bowie, Maryland, and Mary L. Jacobs of Pearland, Texas; sisters, Doris Prevot of Alexnadria and Nellie Rose Thompson Lee of Summit, Missouri; brothers, Spellman Francois of Alexandria and Farrell Francois of Mansura; sister-in-law, Jerrell Francois; ight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.