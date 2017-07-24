Rufus “R.G.” Coleman Jr., age 93, of Monroe

Rufus Coleman

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Rufus “R.G.” Coleman Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Bro. John Dowd officiating. Burial will be held in the Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from11 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Coleman, age 93 of Monroe, formerly of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Ridgecrest Nursing Home in Monroe. Born on June 4, 1924, he was a native of Alexandria, a United States Army Air Force World War II veteran, serving his time in the Pacific area, and was a retiree of American Bank.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Una Mayeux Coleman; one son, Michael L. Coleman; and parents, Rufus G. Coleman Sr. and Janie Wilkinson Coleman.

Survivors include his two sons, Alan R. (Lanier) Coleman Sr. of Kenner, and Dr. Brian D. (Vicky) Coleman of West Monroe; seven grandchildren, Claudia L. Coleman of Kenner, Alan R. (Nicole) Coleman, Jr. of Madisonville, Brianna D. Coleman of Franklin, Tennessee, Gabrielle M. (Beau) McFerren of Shreveport, Beaux A. Coleman of West Monroe, Melanie L. (Shawn) Corley of Oak Grove, and Bradley M. Kitchens of Oak Grove; and six great-grandchildren.