Russ Bordelon, age 67, of Lake Charles

Russ Bordelon

LAKE CHARLES - A memorial service for Russ Bordelon of Lake Charles was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Parkview Baptist Church. His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Russ Bordelon, 67, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in a local hospital. Born on September 24, 1949 ,he was a native of Bordelonville . Bordelon moved to the Lake Area in 1976 and was employed as an account executive at KPLC Television from 1977 until his retirement in 2008. He graduated from USL in 1971 and earned a Masters in Business Administration in 2004. He served as president of the Sulphur Rotary Club, Lake Charles Advertising Federation, Big Brothers / Big Sisters and the Calcasieu Women's Shelter. He was also involved with the United Way, the Arts Council, Lake Charles Little Theatre, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts, American Heart Association, Boys Village, The National Wild Turkey Federation, Friends of NRA, Delta Waterfowl, The Lake Charles Symphony, The Lake Charles Ad Press Club Gridiron and Family and Youth Counseling. He was a Diamond Life member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. For more than thirty years, he wrote the Piere Sez column in the Lagniappe Magazine. In 2003, he portrayed Huey Long in the renowned stage play "THE KINGFISH." In 1997, the Lake Charles Advertising Federation honored him with its SILVER AWARD for outstanding community and professional service.

Mr. Bordelon was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Hines of Sulphur; and his parents, Rita and Eldred Bordelon of Bordelonville.

He is survived by his two nieces, Crystal (Adam Ortego) Hines-Ortego of Lake Charles and Nichole (Shawson Hebert) Hines-Hebert of Melissa, Texas; as well as his longtime companion, Evia Hodge of Moss Bluff.