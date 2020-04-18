Russell Anthony Gallard

Private funeral ceremony for Russell Anthony Galland, a resident of Cottonport, will be held for the immediate family only at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will be in the St. Mary Mausoleum.

Russell Anthony Galland, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Russell loved to work in his garden, spend time with family & friends, and to watch football. He was a member of the United States Army, from August 26, 1968 to August 25, 1970. He retired from Frito-Lay working over 28 years as a route man and later retired from Robert Laborde Correctional working over 10 years as a Guard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years; Judy Galland of Cottonport; son, Steven R. Galland of Centerpoint; daughter, Kristie L. Smith of Cottonport; granddaughter, Hailey Gauthier of Echo; and grandson, Johnathan Smith of Cottonport.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Hilton J. & Vivian Juneau Galland.

