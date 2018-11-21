Russell Blank 69 Plaucheville

A Memorial service for Russell Blank will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Bro. Ken Austin officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Blank, age 69 of Plaucheville, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parent, Percy and Angelina Desalvo Blank; an infant sister and a brother, Carlos Blank.

Survivors include two brothers, Pershing Blank of Westwego and Charles Blank of Plaucheville; a sister, Rosalee Blank Naquin of Westwego and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.