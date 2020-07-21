Russell Gremillion, Korean War veteran, Plaucheville native

Russell John Gremillion was born on May 13, 1929 and died July 15, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana but spent most of his youth on the family farm in Plaucheville in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Sylvia Marie Chenevert, and their children, Christopher James (Patricia Davis), Ina Mae (Andrew Alvin Navarre), Sandra Dolores (John M. O'Brien), and Ami Marie (James F. Riente, Jr.), grandchildren Lance Jason Gremillion, Eric Joseph Gremillion (Rachael Anne Jeanfreau), Brett James Gremillion, Marcelle Alyce Navarre (Joshua Philip Downer), Lynette Rachelle Navarre (Justin William Schleis, Jr.), Evan Scott O'Brien, Caitlin Annaleigh Winter, and Cara Elizabeth Winter, and four great grandchildren, Laurel Shea O'Brien, Lyla Mae Downer, Cameron Hayes Downer, and Julien Alexander Gremillion. He was predeceased by his parents, Abbey John Gremillion and Mae Brassette, his brother Wilbur, sister Dolores, numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, and his beloved grandson, Kyle Andrew O'Brien who shared his birthday. Russell was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. A graduate of Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL)(Bachelor of Education), and LSU (Master of Education with Guidance Counseling Certification), he began his teaching career at Glasgow Junior High in Baton Rouge and joined the faculty at Robert E. Lee High School on the original opening of the school. He inspired many students and extended family over the years with his work ethic, technical knowledge, and coaching and parenting skills. A founding member of the Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association, he also worked during the summers as an agricultural pest control consultant, eventually owning his own business. Russell was a true Renaissance man – he displayed a depth of talent, largely untrained, as a master woodworker, gardener, musician, craftsman, and, artist. In retirement he fully enjoyed his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 23, at 2 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church conducted by Father Carey Nelson, III (Father Trey). Visitation is immediately following Mass at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge from 3:30-6:30 pm, with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 pm. The remains will be interred at 11 am, Friday, July 24, at the Port Hudson National Cemetery, Port Hudson, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Russell's favorite cause.