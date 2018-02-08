Russell John Veade, age 84, of Hessmer

Russell John Veade

Hessmer – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Russell John Veade at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Father Jose` Robles-Sanchez, celebrant. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Veade Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 8 a.m. until shortly before the time of Funeral Mass.

Mr. Veade, age 84 of Hessmer, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 1:50 a.m.

Russell was the Deputy Assessor with the Avoyelles Parish Assessors Office and retired after 36 years of service. He loved his job as Deputy Assessor but more so, the people of Avoyelles Parish. Russell never meet a stranger and would go out of his way to assist anyone in need. After retirement, he continued to enjoy working his cattle, raising his chickens and tending to his multiple feline friends. Russell was a very young 84 years old and remained active to the very end of this life. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

Mr. Veade was preceded in death by his parents, Percy P. Veade and Marie Axie Ducote Veade.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Gary John Veade of Baton Rouge and also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.