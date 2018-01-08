Russell Pierre Segura, age 74, of Mansura

Russell Pierre Segura

MANSURA - Funeral services for Mr. Russell Pierre Segura will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at St. Paul’s the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in New Iberia. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, January 8, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Segura, age 74 of Mansura, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Born on July 22, 1943 in Tucson, Arizona, he was a 1961 graduate of Menard High School in Alexandria and a graduate of Northwestern State University.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherri Parks Segura; and parents, Pierre Homer “Pete” and Mary “Bertha” Segura.

Survivors include three sons, Russell P. Segura II of Lafayette, Jarrod Seth Segura of Lafayette and Shawn Everette Segura of Lafayette; one daughter, Stephena Segura of Cottonport; two brothers, Michael Segura of Navarre Beach, Florida and Steven Segura of Loreauville; one sister, Peggy Babineaux of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Kristina Weber, Fred Weber IV, Lexi Segura, Madisen Segura, Everette Segura, and Hannah Morvant; and one great grandchild, Averie Morvant.