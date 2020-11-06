Russell Popps, 71, Melville

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Cemetery of Melville with the Bro. Jessie Jarreau officiating. Burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Popps, age 71 of Melville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Neva Leger Popps; a brother, Daniel Popps; and a sister, Janet Comeaux.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gloria Kimball Popps of Melville; a daughter, Tiffany Popps Gauthier and husband Brett of Sunset; a brother, Manuel Popps of Melville; and a sister, Edith Fletcher of Melville.

