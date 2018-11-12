Rusty Carmouche, 68, Alexandria

Funeral services celebrating the life of Rusty Dale Carmouche will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at The Pentecostals of Alexandria Main Sanctuary, 2817 Rapides Avenue, Alexandria, with Reverend Gentry Mangun, Reverend Rick Marcelli and Sister Vesta Mangun officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Visitation will be observed at the church on Monday, November 12, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

On the 9th of November, 2018, Rusty Dale Carmouche, age 68, went to be with his Heavenly Father.

Rusty was born in Alexandria, LA, to the late Russell Joseph Carmouche and Gloria Faye Matthews Carmouche. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 28 years, Geneva McCullough Carmouche and a loving father to his children and step-children: Heather Motichek (Mark), Halette Saucier (Keith), Brian Carmouche, Carla Wallace (Joe) and Dale Willett (Rhonda). He was a wonderful grandfather to 12 grandchildren, Shannon Carswell (Darren), Jamie Wallace, Leslie Martin (Josh), Patrick Saucier (Isabella), Dillon Stokes (Courtney), Colby Carmouche, Lindsay Saucier, Merrik Motichek, Alexis Carmouche, Ashton Carmouche, Austin Carmouche, Addison Carmouche and 6 great grandchildren; loving brother to his sister, Denise Cope (Ricky) and beloved nephew to his aunt, Joyce Carmouche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, John Russell Carmouche; a brother, Marke Wayne Carmouche and a sister, Lynda Carmouche Lambdin.

Rusty was a faithful member of The Pentecostals of Alexandria. He owned RGC Auto Sales in Ball, LA for the past 16 years. Dealing with the public, buying and selling cars, and serving the Lord, were his passions. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Tracy Craig, Marcus Carmouche, Kevin Cope, Shane Saizen, Patrick Saucier, Dillon Stokes and Colby Carmouche.