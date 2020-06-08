RUTH CARMEN COURTNEY McNABB

“We must love everyone, for there is so much good in the worst of us – and so much bad in the best of us, that it ill behooves any of us to find fault with the rest of us.” James Truslow Adams

Funeral services for Carmen McNabb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with Rev. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. McNabb, age 93 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Bailey Place in Bunkie.

Mrs. Carmen was born in Plaquemine and raised in Mansura. She graduated from Northwestern State University with honors where she played the violin and trombone in the orchestra and swing band. She settled in Bunkie and went on to teach business courses at Bayou Chicot High School for 20 + years.

While teaching she was the year book editor and senior sponsor. She was respected and loved by her students, most of whom stayed close to her until her final days. Her insatiable curiosity, sincere interest to find the good in all people and keen intellect made her a great companion to all those fortunate enough to have met her during her long and productive life.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, granny, and friend to all. You could always find her humming a tune, throwing a ball, (or fruit) and spreading her grace and wisdom to all who listened. Her famous words of advice were “to always remember where you came from” and “never do anything I wouldn’t do”. A “gem” to our small-town community, life will certainly be a little dimmer without her vivacious, fun loving, melodious burst of yellow sunshine.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas T. “T.T.” McNabb, Sr; two grandsons, Thomas T. McNabb, III and Beau Christian McNabb; her parents, Henry and Grace Kirkland Courtney; her twin sister, Claire Landry and sister Mildred Benton; and brothers, Donald Courtney, Kirkland Courtney and Hubert Courtney.

Survivors include her children, Thomas T. McNabb, Jr. of Bunkie, Stanford H. McNabb of Lafayette and Lainey M. Waguespack of Lafayette; a sister, Ruth C. Gonzales of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren, Candace Lemoine, Graham McNabb, Melody Romero, Elizabeth McNabb, Courtney McNabb, Clay McNabb, Grace McNabb, Nick Waguespack and Emily Waguespack; great-grandchildren, Mylie, Matthew and Liam Lemoine, Grace and Olivia McNabb, Palmer and Blakley McNabb and Luke and Jon Romero.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. We ask that you please continue to practice safety and social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com