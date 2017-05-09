Ruth Gauthier Wilson

BUNKIE - A celebration for Ruth Gauthier Wilson will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ruth Gauthier Wilson, age 82 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1934.

Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson; a daughter, Marilyn Poret; a son, James Armand; and her parents, Sam and Eva Marcell Gauthier.

Survivors include a son, Perry (Donna) Armand of Cottonport; a daughter, Barbara (Billy) Redmon of Bunkie; two sisters, Mary (Larry) Kennedy of Denham Springs and Eva Noto of Luling; her grandchildren, Kim, Brady, Melissa, Jody, Amanda and Stanley; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com