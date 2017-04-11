Ruth Normand Carlson, age 95, of Webster, Texas

Ruth Normand Carlson

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Ruth Normand Carlson will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 time to be announced in Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will follow in Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Simmesport. Escude' Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Carlson, age 95, resident of Webster, Texas passed away April 8, 2017 at her residence. She was born on October 3, 1921.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Edwin Carlson; her parents, Leopold Paul and Edith (Kennedy) Carlson; three brothers, Lloyd Paul Normand, Jr., Clifton Normand, and John Earl “Snookie” Normand; three sisters, Mae Normand Shafer, Dorothy Normand Laborde, and Elizabeth (Ticky) Normand.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianna M. Carlson of Webster, Texas; sons, Robert M. Carlson of Webster, Texas, and John D. Carlson of Florida; sisters, Gidge Agnes Normand Olsen of Seattle, Washington, and Irene Normand Dodson of Simmesport; brother, Vincent Wayne Normand of Branson, Missouri; sister-in-law, Lois Carlson of Duluth, Minnesota; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 22 nieces and nephews, especially, Gwen Dodson, and Samantha Dodson Church; 3rd generation, Chance Church and Hope Church.

Pallbearers will be Vincent Normand, Robert Carlson, Donald Guillory, Kent Laborde, Joey Bernos, Chance Church and Darrel Durrett.