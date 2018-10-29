Ruth Scallan 94 Bunkie

Funeral mass for Ruth Scallan of Bunkie will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 beginning at 10:00am with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and will resume Wednesday morning at 8:00am. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Funeral services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Ruth Scallan, age 94, passed away at the Valley View Nursing Home of Marksville on Monday, October 29, 2018. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Janice Scallan & Elaine McMorris; brother, Lance Mayeaux; parents, Calebert & Edna Dubroc Mayeaux. She is survived by her husband, Robert Scallan, Jr.; children, Dwaine Scallan, Sr. (Marilyn) of Bunkie, Robert “Butch” Scallan, III (Catherine) of Hessmer; sister, Audrey Perry of Marksville; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.