Ruvian Guillory, 88, Cottonport

Funeral services for Ruvian Guillory will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Cottonport.

Ruvian, age 88, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Andress Guillory and Lilly Roy Guillory.

Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew and godson, Dwayne Gaspard and wife Tammy Gaspard of Moreauville; great nephews, Nicky Gaspard of Mansura and Adam Gaspard of Moreauville; and great niece Sarah Gaspard Long of Effie.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until time of service on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.