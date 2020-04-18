Ryan James Rabalais, 92, Plaucheville

Ryan James Rabalais, age 92, a lifelong native and resident of Plaucheville, La., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter, La. A fighter to the end, he valiantly fought to the bitter end with the illness that ravaged him for the last year. He was a retired foreman from the Louisiana Department of Highways after 20 years of service. A lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was never one to sit idly still. He enjoyed working in his garden and also providing a helping hand to anyone in need.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Geneva K. Kimball Rabalais of Plaucheville; son, Everett Rabalais of Greenwill Springs; daughters, Lee Ann (Gerald) Favaron of Greenwill Springs and Connie (Jim) Tillman of Ethel; brothers: Donald Rabalais of Baton Rouge, Terrence Rabalais of French Settlement, and Ned Rabalais of French Settlement; sister, Nedra Merey of Anahauc, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas W. Rabalais; parents, Lester Rabalais & Rose Lemoine Rabalais; grandson, Wayne Rabalais; brother, Donald Rabalais; and his sister, Nedra Lemoine.

Due to these trying times, during the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church Mausoleum at 12:30pm.

The family offers sincerest thanks to all of the staff at the Grace Rehab and Nursing Home, and to Charmaine Parent and Joy Dixon of Hospice of Baton Rouge for their untiring care given to our dad during his illness.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Jim Tillman, Andrew Tillman, Graeson Henagan, Ethan Heroman, Peyton Corpus, Jack Felker, and Everett Rabalais.

