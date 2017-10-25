Ryan Mayes, age 27, of Marksville

Ryan Mayes

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services will be held for Ryan “Jughead” Mayes at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Mayes, age 27, of Marksville passed away in Marksville on Monday, October 23, 2017. He was born on May 29, 1990.

He is survived by his two sons, Kayden Gaspard of Mansura and Ryland King of Marksville; one brother, Bryan Mayes of Simmesport ; one sister, Leighann Mayes of Marksville; father, Steve Washington; and his mother Lee Mayes.