Ryland John 'Ron' Bringol, age 72, of Pride

Ryland John 'Ron' Bringol

PRIDE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ryland John 'Ron' Bringol at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Services will be officiated by Father M. Jeffery Bayhi. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sandy Creek Baptist Cemetery in Pride.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main Street, Zachary, LA, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the services.

Ryland "Ron" John Bringol, 72 years old, was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 20, 2018. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Marksville to Eugene and Ina Bringol. Ron honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Ciba Geigy (Syngenta) after 34 years of service. Ron was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Ron was a member of the Ramblin' Oldies of Denham Springs.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Bringol; and mother, Ina Brouillette Bringol.

Ron is survived by his loving spouse of 34 years, Patricia Thrower Bringol, of Pride; stepdaughters, Bridget Chustz (Roy) Forbes of Pride, Sherrie Chustz (Kerry) Broussard of Prairieville, and Angela Chustz of Pride; a sister, Nina Bringol Richey of Morrilton, Arkansas; a brother, Chris (Glenda) Bringol of Central; his grandchildren, Mindy Arbour Kyte, Eric Forbes, Kevin Forbes, Connor Parent, Tamara Tisdale, and Brandon Broussard; ten great-grandchildren; one niece, Monique (Toby) Pedersen; one aunt; and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers will be Roland Greenblatt, Steve PoPovic, Tommy Crais, Mike Guillot, Lee Laurent, and Luke Orihuela.

The family extends much gratitude to Dr. Vince Cataldo, Bridgeway Hospice, Ron's great friends and neighbors, and the Ramblin' Oldies of Denham Springs Car Club for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, https://marybird.org/giving/#honor.