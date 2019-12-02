Funeral services for Mrs. Sadie Brouillette Dupuy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Deacon Ted Moulard officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla.

Sadie Brouillette Dupuy, age 91, of Marksville, departed this life on November 28, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilkie and Edna Bonnette Brouillette; husband, J.C. Dupuy; two sons, Larry Dupuy, Sherrel Dupuy; two brothers, Eugene Brouillette, Sr., Herman “Bib” Brouillette and three sisters, I.Z. Bordelon, Ruth Bordelon and Ina Bringol.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Michael Dupuy (JoAnn); five grandchildren, Vicki Dupuy Dauzat (Mark), Jude Dupuy (Ashley), Keith Dupuy (Erica), Katherine Dupuy Smith (Stephanie), Ben Dupuy; seven great grandchildren, Megan, Lucy, Zoe, Brayden, Lee, Landry, Luke and one great great grandchild, River, all of Hickory Hill.

Sadie who loved to be called “Old Hen” was known for her delicious cooking, especially her homemade bread. She played a wonderful role as a mother and grandmother to all of her children and grandchildren. She loved to play card games, especially Boo-ray and Poly Ann. “Momo” was very strong in her Catholic faith. Our favorite Saints fan will surely be missed every day, especially on game days.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Mark Dauzat, Jude Dupuy, Keith Dupuy, Johnathan Normand, Brayden Smith and Dustin Armand. Honorary pallbearer will be Ben Dupuy.