Sadie Denton

Sadie Mae Marcelle Denton

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Sadie Mae Marcelle Denton will be Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. and resume on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Denton, age 84, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 in her residence. She was born on July 12, 1934.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Denton, Sr.; her parents, Comelia and Felix Marcelle; her brother, Wardell Marcelle; her nephew, Chad W. Reddick; and her aunt, Ardean Howard.

She is survived by her two daughters, Parma A. (Harold) Schuff of Bunkie and Connie A. (Barney) Rachal of Marksville; her two sons, Robert Lee Denton, Jr. of Bunkie and Marion Paul (Laura) Denton of Marksville; her sister, Anna R. Reddick of Bunkie; her brother, L.R. (Barbara) Marcelle of Marksville; 15 grandchildren, Cathy Brunet, Christy Brasseaux, Timmy Schuff, Tammy Schuff, Amanda Rachal, Justin Rachal, Shyanna Bordelon, Tina Bordelon, Elisha Denton, Joshua Denton, Keesha Denton, Marcus Denton, Vanessa Denton, Jena Carnahan and Lacy Laborde; 14 great-grandchildren and one great,-great-grandchild.