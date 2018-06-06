Sadie Marie Carmouche Graham, age 102, of Marksville

A graveside service for Mrs. Sadie Marie Carmouche Graham, will be held at 9:30 am. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Graham, age 102, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irma Dauzat Carmouche; husband Hickman Graham; daughter, Lyma Jean Gillis and two grandsons, Bruce Gillis and Ira Lane Gillis, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Daniel Graham of Marksville; three grandchildren, Carla Graham of Marksville, Les Koziar of Ellington, CT, Kristy Gillis of San Antonio, TX; six great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville.