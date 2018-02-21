Sam Lucas, age 86, of Mansura

Sam Lucas

MANSURA- Funeral services for Sam Lucas will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 11 a.m.at New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Mansura, where Rev. Darrell Sampson officiated. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Cocoville under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Alexandria.

Lucas, age 86, of Mansura, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving children.

Sam was born November 20, 1931 to Lovenia Baker of Evergreen. He was baptized at Magnolia Baptist Church in Evergreen at an early age. Samuel and Mildred A. Augustine of Mansura, were united in matrimony at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on January 22, 1959, in Mansura. They remained married for 27 years.

Sam became a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Darrell Sampson of Mansura.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mildred Augustine Lucas; two daughters, Teresa Lucas and Laura Lucas; his mother, Lovenia Lucas; and six sisters and four brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Bella Faye (Walter) Craig of Baton Rouge; four sons, Phillip (Beverly) Lucas Jr. of Alexandria, James (Chanel) Lucas of Mansura, Michael (Melissa) Lucas of Moreauville, and Herman (Pam) Lucas of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.