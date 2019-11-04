Funeral services for Samantha Faye Bernard will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Brother David Wilson, officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph II Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.



Samantha Faye Bernard, age 43 of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:35 P.M.



Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Glenn Joseph Bernard of Marksville and Donna (Keith) Juneau of Marksville, very special Paternal grandparents, Irvin and Nola Bernard of Marksville, companion, Laurie Richard of Eunice, siblings, Bobby Bernard of Marksville, Randy Bernard of Ruby, Chad Juneau of Marksville, Kenny (Gabriel) Juneau of Marksville, Duby (P.J.) St. Romain of Marksville, Carla Deshautelle of Moreauville and Robyn Deshautelle of Mansura. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.



The Bernard Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until time of services on Monday.



Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Bobby Bernard, Randy Bernard, Drake St. Romain, P.J. St. Romain and Kenny Juneau.