Samuel “Big Sam” “Sammy” Ravare, age 63, of Marksville

Samuel “Big Sam” “Sammy” Ravare

MARKSVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Samuel “Big Sam” “Sammy” Ravare will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville. Burial will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home with a Rosary Prayer at 7pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville until the time of service.

Samuel Ravare, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his home in Marksville. He was born on February 14, 1954.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Rosa Lee Ravare; sister, Dorothy Ravare; brothers, John Ravare and Joseph Ravare; and step-son, Allen Augustine.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tonya Ravare of Marksville; his son, Morris (Quintella) Ravare of Marksville; sister, Elizabeth (Floyd) Jones of Marksville; brother, Michael Ravare of Shreveport; grandchildren, Ron’Allen Ravare, Kani Ravare, Roniya Ravare, and Kennedy Ravare; step-grandchild, Nathaniel Dominick; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.