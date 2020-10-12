Samuel "T-Sam" Ducote, Jr., 82, Bunkie

A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be offered for Samuel "T-Sam" Ducote, Jr. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mr. Ducote, age 82, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Before he retired, he was the owner of Ducote's Auto Wrecking Service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lynn Ducote; his parents, Samuel F. and Anaise Ducote; his sister, Dora Bernard; his brother, Thomas Ducote and his nephew, Ralph Bernard.

He is survived by his four sons, Michael Ducote and wife, Shelia of Pineville, Keith Ducote and wife, Becky of Bunkie, Randol Ducote and wife, Sharon, of Bunkie and John Ducote and wife, Sara, of Dupont; his sister, his sister, Genevieve Riche' of Cottonport; his special friend, Ms. Jerry Peterson of Alexandria; his Best Bud, Puddles; his ten grandchildren, Steven Ducote (Erica), Michelle Ducote, James Ducote (Raina), Jason Ducote (Katie), Kayla Ducote (Adam), Randi Claire Ducote, Ryan Ducote, Abby Ducote, Joseph Ducote (Megan) and John David Ducote and ten great grandchildren, Elizabeth Ducote, Lundyn Cloud, Owen Cloud, Adley Ducote, Kaden Ducote, Suzann Ducote, David Ducote, Laine Ducote, Noah Ducote and Ava Galland.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Steven Ducote, Michelle Ducote, James Ducote, Jason Ducote, Kayla Ducote, Randi Claire Ducote, Elizabeth Ducote and Joseph Ducote.