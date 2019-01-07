Funeral services for Sandra Desselle Guillory will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Dutch Voltz, officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Guillory Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Sandra Desselle Guillory, age 64 of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1:55 P.M.

Mrs. Guillory was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Julia Michot Desselle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Carroll “C.W.” Guillory of Ball, children, Michael (Michelle) Guillory of Pineville, Mary Bardwell of Center Point, siblings, Leon (Catherine) Desselle of Marksville, Bernadine (Kirby) Brown of Poland and Barbara Desselle of Marksville. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.