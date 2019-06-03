Sandra Holbrook O'Brien age 71 of Bunkie

A Memorial Service for Sandra Holbrook O'Brien will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church with Revs. Chris Andrews and David Trimbur officiating. Interment will take place at a later under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home., Bunkie.

The family requests that family and friends may visit at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. O'Brien, age 71, of Bunkie, passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Sandra, born on September 6, 1947 in Altus, OK. "Sandy" was raised in Opelousas, LA, graduated from Opelousas High School and from there attended Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW). Sandy is best known for her devotion to her family and generous nature. Sandy owned and operated the Wisteria Inn Bed and Breakfast in Oberlin, LA for over a decade before becoming a beloved instructor of Culinary Arts at Avoyelles Correction Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Bonnie Cranford Holbrook.

She is survived her husband, John "Mike" O'Brien of Bunkie; two sons, Thomas D. Larsen of Lake Charles and John H. Landry and wife, Talyn, of Bunkie; step-children, Mandy O'Brien of Austin, TX and Scott O'Brien of Bailey, CO; her brother, Charles "Buzz" Cranford Holbrook and wife, Kathy Pavy Holbrook, of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Hannah Larsen, Mallory Larsen, Jacob Landry, Shadie Landry, Nathan Landry and Audrey Landry.

Memorials in honor of Sandy may be donated to Jubilee Pioneers Church - 18781 Old World Ct - Baton Rouge, LA 70817 or to a charity of the donor's choice